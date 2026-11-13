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Georgina Baillie has revealed she felt like the "most hated person in Britain" after being "made into a villain" following the 2008 BBC Radio 2 row where Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left lewd voicemails on her grandfather Andrew Sachs's answering machine.

Speaking in the Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, Baillie criticised how she was treated by the press and public compared to Ross and Brand, pointing out that Brand even used the scandal as promotional material for his stand-up show.

Despite her anger over the 2008 incident, Baillie wrote a character reference presented at Brand's sentencing, stating that during their casual consensual relationship he was never coercive and always respected boundaries.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on 9 November after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four victims between 2004 and 2009.

The documentary release follows the verdict, while the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate Brand over further alleged rapes, with charging files currently under consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service.

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Georgina Baillie says she felt ‘like most hated person in Britain’ after Russell Brand prank on Andrew Sachs