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Kate sends Owain Wyn Evans special message in Welsh on final stretch of Children in Need challenge
By Holly Patrick,8 days ago
The Princess of Wales sent Owain Wyn Evans a special message of support in Welsh as he reached the final stretch of his Children in Need challenge on Friday (13 November).
The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 42, raised £3,853,530 for the annual charity event by completing a five-day cycle that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.
Whilst on his challenge, Evans received a message from Kate in Welsh saying: “Well done on what you're doing. I'm sending all my best wishes to you."