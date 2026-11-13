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The Princess of Wales sent Owain Wyn Evans a special message of support in Welsh as he reached the final stretch of his Children in Need challenge on Friday (13 November).

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 42, raised £3,853,530 for the annual charity event by completing a five-day cycle that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Whilst on his challenge, Evans received a message from Kate in Welsh saying: “Well done on what you're doing. I'm sending all my best wishes to you."