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Jimmy Page has no plans to tour again, the veteran rocker has stated.

The Led Zeppelin legend hasn't performed since appeared at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2023.

Page, 82, has now explained that life on the road no longer appeals to him, even if he remains committed to the guitar.

“The whole sort of, ‘Living out of a suitcase, bags go down at seven in the morning, and then you leave for the plane at midday’, that doesn't really appeal to me anymore,” he told The Sun while appearing at the Music Industry Trust Awards on 9 November.

“But the idea of playing does, and I am still playing – of course I am,” he added.

In a 2023 interview with Guitar Player magazine, Page was questioned about whether his former bandmates – including Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and the late John Bonham – ever found him difficult to work with.

Page at the Music Industry Trust Awards on 9 November (AP)

“I don't know if anyone thought I was,” he said. “You're always trying to strive to be better and better and better. That's all there is to it. And sometimes, whatever you've done isn't good enough. Do better, do better. But, you know, that's my own thing. And I haven't changed. That's how I am.”

Last month, a rare Led Zeppelin single that the band ordered to be destroyed came to light on Antiques Roadshow, with an estimated auction value of about £1,000.

The record appeared on the latest episode of the BBC programme, which was hosted at Caerphilly Castle in Wales.

A man brought along a copy of the 7-inch single and told expert Marc Allum it was given to him in a record shop in the early 1970s.

John Paul Jones, John Bonham (1948 - 1980), Jimmy Page and Robert Plant in front of their private airliner, The Starship, 1973 (Getty Images)

“I was looking for records to start a disco and out of his bag came a couple of records and he went ‘you can have those’,” he said.

Allum said the single was never officially released in the UK and “shouldn’t really exist”.

“There are a lot of myths and stories that build up around these things, and I heard that 500 were pressed and they went out,” he said.

“This came about apparently because there was a kind of disparity between the relationship between the band, the management and the record company, and Led Zeppelin the band hadn’t agreed to have any singles released.”

Allum said that despite the singles being immediately recalled, some people did not return them.