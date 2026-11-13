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Bulletin PM briefing: Police investigating Walliams and Microsoft outage sparks chaos
By Rom Preston-Ellis,9 days ago
- Met Police launch investigation into new David Walliams allegations.
- Is Microsoft back? Company issues update and addresses cyber attack fears.
- Chris Philp and Zia Yusuf in bitter argument over Piddington migrant camp.
- The gruelling life Russell Brand faces inside Wandsworth prison.
- Mauricio Pochettino breaks down in tears over US exit after Man United appointment confirmed.
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