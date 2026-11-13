DVLA could be merged with DVSA (Anthony Devlin/PA) PA Archive

Britain’s driving licence regulator DVLA could be axed under Andy Burnham’s 10-year plan.

Government departments have been encouraged to look for bodies that could be scrapped and have their powers devolved to regional mayors.

One option that could be scrapped is Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), which manages the records of 53 million drivers in Britain, the Telegraph has reported.

Under these changes, the DVLA could be merged with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which manages driving tests and MOTs.

It comes as the prime minister is expected to use his “10-year-plan” speech, which will be in December or January, to target underperforming public bodies.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Carlos Jasso/PA) (PA Wire)

In 2025, Sir Keir Starmer announced a review of quangos, including the abolition of the "world's largest" arm's-length body, NHS England.

But axing NHS England has proven harder than ministers expected and the Department of Health and Social Care has been forced to replace it.

The government has said it will create a new national agency to employ thousands of staff in NHS regional teams, while pressing on with abolishing NHS England by April next year.

Mr Burnham has also pledged to devolve decisions away from Westminster and give more power to regional mayors.

The possible changes come as DVSA has been criticised for delays at driving test centres that have seen some learners wait more than six months for a driving test. However waiting times have started to fall.

DVSA confirmed that more than 2.13 million practical tests were conducted in the 12 months leading up to August 2026 — the highest rolling annual total on record.

Under revised rules, only learner drivers can book or manage a practical test, barring instructors and third-party companies from using candidate details.

There have also been issues at the DVLA with delays to clear people as medically fit to drive within 50 days.

DVLA sends reminders 56 days before expiry for vocational licences (lorry and bus) and 10-year photocard renewals, and 90 days before expiry for drivers renewing at 70 and for short-term medical licences.

But delays are particularly a problem for HGV and bus drivers, who receive a reminder to renew their licence 56 days before it expires.

This means that if a driver, whose case needs medical checks, sends the application when the reminder arrives, they may still be waiting when the old licence runs out.

Mr Burnham's "10-year plan" speech was set for the end of this year, but will now likely be delayed until January.

He told The Economist last week: "We may go into the new year – to be honest, there is that. December or January – I think we will need to leave that open."

The prime minister in July said the plan would set a path from "where we are now to where I believe we all want Britain to be".