The scene after a woman drove a vehicle through a soccer field during a game in Wichita, Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 Wyatt Glosson/KAKE via AP

A mother who fell asleep in her pickup truck before it accelerated onto a Kansas youth soccer field, killing two people, will not face criminal charges, prosecutors say.

Investigators believe the 34-year-old driver, who has not been named, failed to place her Chevrolet 1500 in park and likely pressed the gas pedal while sleeping at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Oct. 17. Following an investigation that included interviews and testing a similar vehicle in the exact spot, officials concluded no crime occurred.

"I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk to people on that field," Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday.

Acknowledging that the decision might seem strange to the public, Bennett released a 28-page report outlining potential crimes related to fatal incidents, but noted none fit the tragedy under Kansas law.

"If I could charge somebody, why wouldn't I?" Bennett said at a news conference. "But I also have an obligation to stand up and say, ‘It’s not here.'"

Authorities said the two victims killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both of McPherson, Kansas. Ten others, aged 5 to 68, were treated at nearby hospitals.

The report detailed that the woman had driven to the sports venue with three children that morning. After two matches, they left for lunch, returning by 2:30 p.m. for another game.

While one child went to play, the mother remained in the truck with her two other children to nap, with a daughter placing a sunscreen across the windshield. Less than an hour later, the truck began moving.

"There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so," the report stated.

Wichita police detectives tested a matching Chevy 1500 parked in drive in the same stall, finding "the truck stayed in place until the accelerator was pressed," according to the report.

"We sat there and waited and waited," Bennett said at a news conference. "After about 15 minutes we went, 'This truck isn't moving.' ... Tires against a 7-inch curb and it did not move."

Investigators interviewed more than 30 witnesses. Blood tests showed no drugs that would have impaired her judgment, the report added.

The woman woke to screaming inside and outside the vehicle as it moved.

Bennett noted that people who immediately pulled her from the truck described her as sleepy, "sobbing, at turns described as frantic, hysterical, saying, ‘I’m sorry, I'm sorry. What have I done?'"