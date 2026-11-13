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White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reportedly contacts U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson nearly daily to complain about illegal border crossings, The New York Times reports.

Miller has established a goal of zero illegal border crossings, a target Mexican officials called impossible to achieve along the 2,000-mile border.

The reported calls come despite government data showing border crossings in 2025 dropped to their lowest levels since 1970.

President Donald Trump promoted Miller to chief of staff following midterm election losses and recently threatened to double tariffs on Mexico over migrant caravans.

Mexican officials expressed concern over Miller's promotion, though Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted there is no indication yet of changing policies.

IN FULL

Stephen Miller phones US ambassador to Mexico almost daily to rant about border crossing numbers, report says