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Crime
Driver jailed after killing boy, 12, in hit-and-run before fleeing to Latvia
By Stephanie Wareham,8 days ago
- Aleksanders Dolars, 23, has been jailed for nine years and four months at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
- The court heard that Dolars was travelling at 75mph when he struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater as the boy crossed a road in Coventry with friends in June 2024.
- The catastrophic collision threw Keaton into two parked vehicles, “likely killing him instantly”, yet Dolars sped away without slowing down, abandoned his car 7.5 miles away, and fled to Latvia.
- Dolars was subsequently extradited back to the UK to face criminal proceedings following a multi-agency operation involving West Midlands Police, the CPS, Europol, and Latvian authorities.
- Judge Kristina Montgomery KC also imposed a 10-year driving ban upon his release, telling Dolars his excessive speed rendered the crash unavoidable and ordering him to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being eligible for release.
IN FULL
Hit-and-run driver who fled to Latvia after killing schoolboy in 75mph Coventry collision jailed
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