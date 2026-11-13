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Steven Spielberg has been honoured at the Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit, with tributes delivered by high-profile stars including Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bruce Springsteen, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

During a comedy set at the event, Steve Martin and Martin Short poked fun at Donald Trump, with Short joking that The Color Purple reminded him of Trump's face when climbing a flight of stairs.

Reflecting on his prolific career, Spielberg stated that he has no intention of slowing down because he continues to derive immense enjoyment from his work.

The director, who achieved EGOT status earlier this year following a Grammys win, announced that his next project will be a Western featuring no stereotypes or tropes.

Spielberg previously shared his long-standing ambition to tackle a Western, explaining that the genre had eluded him for decades because it requires a distinct operatic flair.

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Steve Martin and Martin Short jab at Trump while honoring Steven Spielberg