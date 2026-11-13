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Trump compared to Steven Spielberg film at event honoring legendary director
By Caitlin Hornik,9 days ago
- Steven Spielberg has been honoured at the Museum of Modern Art's 2026 Film Benefit, with tributes delivered by high-profile stars including Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bruce Springsteen, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
- During a comedy set at the event, Steve Martin and Martin Short poked fun at Donald Trump, with Short joking that The Color Purple reminded him of Trump's face when climbing a flight of stairs.
- Reflecting on his prolific career, Spielberg stated that he has no intention of slowing down because he continues to derive immense enjoyment from his work.
- The director, who achieved EGOT status earlier this year following a Grammys win, announced that his next project will be a Western featuring no stereotypes or tropes.
- Spielberg previously shared his long-standing ambition to tackle a Western, explaining that the genre had eluded him for decades because it requires a distinct operatic flair.
IN FULL
Steve Martin and Martin Short jab at Trump while honoring Steven Spielberg