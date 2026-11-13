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Newly released surveillance footage shows a missing Pennsylvania DoorDash driver making his final pickup before disappearing without a trace.

Zachariah Schuck, 32, never made it home to his wife after completing a delivery on October 22 in Monaca, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The couple had recently welcomed their second child around the same time Schuck lost his job managing Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Footage provided by New Sheffield Café on Brodhead Road in Center Township to local news outlets shows Schuck arriving at the restaurant in a blue and red flannel shirt, jeans and brown boots. He walks out carrying a food order, gets back into his car and drives away to make the delivery, which was completed around 6:30 p.m.

About 90 minutes later, Schuck’s car was found abandoned on Croxall Avenue in a residential neighborhood of Hopewell Township. Investigators say his phone went dark around the same time.

Police have since cleared the person who received Schuck’s final delivery as a suspect, his father, Carl Schuck, told the New York Post.

Zachariah Schuck, 32, of Pennsylvania, has been missing for three weeks (North Sewickley Township Police Department)

Newly released surveillance video footage shows Schuck, wearing a blue and red flannel, entering and exiting New Sheffield Café in Aliquippa (New Sheffield Café)

However, investigators have yet to establish what happened after Schuck's car was abandoned. His father said police reviewed Ring camera footage from the street where the vehicle was found and spotted an unidentified man getting out of it. But the footage has yet to provide any answers.

“I’ve been thinking about this all morning,” Carl Schuck told the outlet. “The bottom line is that until I know who got out of the vehicle … because I can’t verify that it’s Zach, I can’t determine what happened.”

Carl Schuck said his son had no known enemies or history of mental health issues, but did recently lose his job.

“There were no indicators…of any kind of mental issues or stress that he showed, but with the economy the way that it is, with the loss of his job, there was a lot of pressure,” Carl Schuck said.

Police are asking residents of the Davidson Heights area of Hopewell, Pennsylvania, to check their home security cameras and other surveillance footage for any sign of Schuck (North Sewickley Township Police Department)

His father also shared several possible explanations for his disappearance.

“It could have been a carjacking. One person suggested that he may have jumped off of the [nearby] Vanport Bridge. But that’s all irrelevant until we can verify who got out of that car,” he said.

Police urged residents of the Davidson Heights area of Hopewell, another Pittsburgh suburb, to check their home security cameras and other surveillance footage for any sign of Schuck.

In a statement Wednesday, DoorDash told The Independent: “Our hearts are with Mr. Schuck’s family and friends as they wait for answers. We are in contact with law enforcement and will support their investigation however we can.”