No criminal charges will be filed against a Kansas driver whose pickup truck went onto a youth soccer field and killed two people, prosecutors said.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Kansas law does not support filing charges over the incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

The 34-year-old woman, who has not been identified by authorities, had been taking a nap in the driver's seat when the vehicle began moving, according to a report by Bennett released Thursday.

She told detectives she awoke on Oct. 17 to the screams of her two children inside the truck and of people outside, the report said. She said she was disoriented and tried and failed to press the brake, according to the report.

"There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so," the report said.

Police have said the woman had two of her children with her in the pickup when she drove from a parking space onto one of the soccer fields, striking multiple children and adults. Another of her children was playing soccer on a different field at the time.

The two people killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both of McPherson, Kansas, police said.

Ten other people were injured in the incident.

Those injured ranged in age from 5 to 68 and were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as non-serious.

After the crash, the woman was released pending the results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

Investigators say they interviewed more than 30 witnesses.

Those interviewed included the driver and her two children who were inside the pickup at the time of the crash.