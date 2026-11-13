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Dolly Parton’s final recorded vocal performance has been released on U2’s latest album, Carnaval de Luz, featuring as a duet with lead singer Bono on the closing track titled “Torn”.

The late country icon, who died in August aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer, co-wrote the track about broken family ties alongside U2 and Irish singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid.

Bono revealed that Parton recorded her vocals whilst ill, getting out of bed to complete the song after previously declining an Irish-themed project that she felt was not right for her voice.

A joint Instagram post shared by U2 and Parton’s official account featured a letter from the singer to Bono, expressing her gratitude for their friendship and her hopes that the collaboration would be special.

U2 producer Garret Jacknife Lee and Bono reflected on Parton’s sharp artistic instincts, with Bono describing Torn as the ideal track to close their new album.

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Dolly Parton sings poignant lyrics on new U2 track months after her death