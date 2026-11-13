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England are primed for a knock-out clash in the Nations League quarter-finals after grinding out a win over Croatia at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel’s side can still top the group with victory against Spain in Madrid on Sunday, yet plans will be underway for a crunch fixture for the right to reach the finals at a location yet to be decided.

England will be glued to next Friday’s draw, with League A still to be completed across the international break.

The Three Lions will hope to put a marker down against the world champions on Sunday night.

But here’s everything you need to know about the next stages of the competition:

When is the Nations League 2026/27 knockout stage and play-off draw?

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Friday 20 November.

When are the Nations League 2026/27 quarter-finals?

England will feature in the last eight of the Nations League 2026/27, with a two-legged tie to decide who will play in the semi-finals and final, both to be played across a ‘finals’ week.

As well as the Nations League quarter-finals, the League A/B and League B/C promotion/relegation play-offs will be drawn, set to be held in March 2027. While the final tournament is scheduled to take place across 9–13 June 2027.

Who could England play next?

England's potential opponents in the last eight of the UEFA Nations League will be determined by whether they finish top or second in their group.

England are still fighting to become one of the four seeds by winning one of the four League A groups, which would line up a tie against a second-place team.

Potential opponents if England win Group A3 as things stand: France, Greece and Denmark.

Potential opponents if England finish runner-up in Group A3 as things stand: Italy, Netherlands and Portugal.