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The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into a series of alleged serious sexual offences against television personality and author David Walliams following non-recent allegations received in recent days.

The force confirmed these new complaints are separate from previous reports published by ITV News and The Guardian, although officers are reviewing those earlier reports to check for evidence of criminal offences.

David Walliams, who denies any wrongdoing, was recently identified following the lifting of temporary reporting restrictions.

Detective superintendent Mike Cagney, leading the investigation, has encouraged any potential victims to come forward, reassuring them that specialist officers are available to provide guidance and support.

The Metropolitan Police has not yet confirmed the exact number of alleged offences, the specific details of the allegations, or when and where the incidents are alleged to have taken place.

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David Walliams investigated by Met Police over alleged sexual offences