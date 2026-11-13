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Microsoft says service is starting to come back across a growing portion of the world after its apps, including Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365, were hit with a massive global outage lasting over 19 hours.

Microsoft’s workplace tools, among the most used apps in the world with almost 500 million users, went down on Thursday and were still experiencing issues well into Friday.

The outage affected government agencies from Australia to Japan and the United States, caused delays at trading firms, hindered some companies from publishing earnings and prompted airlines to warn customers of communication lags.

“We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected infrastructure,” the company wrote in a post at 10:39 a.m. ET on Friday. “We know our customers rely on our services to get important work done every day, and regret the impact these outages had on those who depend on us.”

The company also addressed fears that a cyber attack was the cause of the outage, writing, “We will continue to share more information as we have it, and for now we can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity. Our teams are reviewing what happened and how we can prevent similar issues going forward.”

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Microsoft outage latest: Outlook and Teams still down as company struggles to fix issues