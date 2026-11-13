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Speculation that Robert Pattinson could be cast as the next James Bond has intensified following leaked details regarding a potential deal for the actor to star in the iconic franchise.

According to reports, Pattinson's prospective deal would involve a three-film commitment with higher remuneration, whereas other contenders such as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor were reportedly required to sign up for four films.

Industry sources suggest that although Pattinson's deal is complicated to finalise due to his ongoing commitment as Batman, both Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are extremely keen on securing him.

Contenders Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor have both recently responded to the persistent casting rumours, describing the prospect of being considered for the legendary spy role as flattering and extraordinary.

The upcoming film will be the first James Bond project directed by Denis Villeneuve and the first since Amazon acquired control of MGM Studios, following Daniel Craig's final appearance in 2021's No Time To Die.

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Robert Pattinson’s deal to play James Bond ‘leaked’ after audition