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Eight people, including two children and two construction workers, have died and at least 18 were injured after a three-storey building collapsed into a construction site in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez confirmed that a criminal investigation has been launched alongside the Department of Buildings to determine if criminal conduct contributed to the tragedy.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that five main entities involved with the construction site are associated with around 100 other sites across the city, which are now also being inspected.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, a complaint submitted following the incident questioned whether excessive excavation along the neighbouring foundation caused the structural failure.

Prior records showed that the building's north facade had noticeable cracks, while the adjacent construction site had previously received a stop-work order for safety violations.

IN FULL

Criminal investigation opened into Brooklyn building collapse that left 8 dead