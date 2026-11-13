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UFC
Usman Nurmagomedov faces prison over Abu Dhabi hotel brawl with Merab Dvalishvili
By Alex Pattle,8 days ago
- Usman Nurmagomedov faces up to six months in prison after an Abu Dhabi court convicted 10 individuals following a hotel brawl with UFC star Merab Dvalishvili.
- The altercation began when PFL champion Nurmagomedov slapped Dvalishvili at an Abu Dhabi hotel, triggering a fight involving several entourage members that left Dvalishvili bloodied.
- Abu Dhabi judicial authorities issued six-month prison sentences, Dh300,000 fines and deportation orders for offences including disturbing public security, endangering lives, causing panic and filming the brawl.
- Real American Freestyle organisers confirmed that Dvalishvili has been released from custody ahead of a planned wrestling event in the United Arab Emirates.
- Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz offered a public apology describing the incident as unacceptable, while UFC CEO Dana White dismissed rumours of signing the Russian fighter
IN FULL
MMA star Usman Nurmagomedov faces six months in prison for Merab Dvalishvili attack
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