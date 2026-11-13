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Date tickets go on sale for KPop Demon Hunters 2027 tour is confirmed
By Lauren Del Fabbro,8 days ago
- Netflix and AEG Presents have announced the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, an interactive arena concert series based on the hit animated film.
- The global tour will launch in June 2027, visiting around 50 cities across more than 150 dates throughout 2027 and 2028.
- UK arena dates in October 2027 include Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London's O2, with tickets going on sale on Friday 20 November.
- The show will feature virtual K-pop trio HUNTR/X, live-action stunts, choreographed dancing, and popular tracks alongside appearances from film characters.
- Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most-watched film in history, with its breakout single Golden winning an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe.
IN FULL
KPop Demon Hunters announce UK dates as part of massive world tour