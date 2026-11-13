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Netflix and AEG Presents have announced the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, an interactive arena concert series based on the hit animated film.

The global tour will launch in June 2027, visiting around 50 cities across more than 150 dates throughout 2027 and 2028.

UK arena dates in October 2027 include Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London's O2, with tickets going on sale on Friday 20 November.

The show will feature virtual K-pop trio HUNTR/X, live-action stunts, choreographed dancing, and popular tracks alongside appearances from film characters.

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most-watched film in history, with its breakout single Golden winning an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe.

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KPop Demon Hunters announce UK dates as part of massive world tour