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Andover
Attacker who ploughed van into a stranger and tried to kidnap her jailed
8 days ago
- Safiya Anna Haverty, 28, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with a further four years on licence following an attack on a stranger in Andover, Hampshire.
- The victim, a woman in her 50s, was deliberately struck by Haverty's van before being dragged towards the vehicle and strangled.
- She managed to escape after pretending to lose consciousness, running up a hill to flag down two passing cyclists while Haverty pursued her.
- Haverty was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of kidnap, assault causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.
- In an impact statement, the victim detailed the ongoing severe psychological impact of the assault, including exhaustion, panic attacks, and flashbacks.
IN FULL
Van driver jailed after ploughing into stranger and strangling her in ‘chilling’ attempted kidnap
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