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Mauricio Pochettino struggled to fight off tears as he held his first press conference since being confirmed as Michael Carrick’s managerial successor at Manchester United.

Pochettino will leave his post as United States manager at the end of the current international break, joining up with United on 18 November following the club’s move to replace Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday.

Pochettino penned a four-year extension in the summer that was meant to keep him with the USA until the 2030 World Cup, but United triggered his release clause after hashing out an agreement with the Argentinian, and will pay US Soccer compensation worth an initial $7m (£5.3m).

Asked what made him swap the USA for United despite committing his future earlier this year, Pochettino said: “It’s obvious. I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.

Pochettino was in tears as he spoke for the first time since making the switch to Man United (Getty)

“When we decided together to extend our commitment, it was a commitment for the federation, just in case. We were very committed. It was to help the federation, just in case that didn’ work for four years."

Pochettino said contact from United was first made on Sunday afternoon, the same day as the Villa draw, insisting that he was “very transparent” with US Soccer throughout the process.

“All was so quick. Sunday afternoon, there started to be some contact. We were very transparent [with US Soccer],” he said. “We’ll have time next week to talk about the job at Manchester United. It’s much better to talk now about US Soccer.”

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager opted against speaking at length about his United move, which he described as “the most difficult decisions of my career”, instead focusing on Haiti and his time in the USA setup. “We have two games ahead and now it’s focus on this."

Pochettino will remain in charge for the United States’ two Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Haiti during the international break, with an away match on 14 November and a home match in Cincinnati on 18 November. He will then report to Carrington shortly after, with his official start date being 18 November, ahead of United’s next Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

He also explained why he decided to see out the rest of the international break in the USA dugout, saying it was out of respect for his players and staff.

Pochettino will see out the rest of the international break in the USA dugout (Getty)

“Because before [we are] professional, we are a person,” he added. “The emotional link between us is to show the commitment and respect and the love, even if we take a decision that is not the best for one part.

“We have the respect of the players and the staff and they understand the situation. It’s Manchester United and the federation agrees on different terms. All of the games are important. We are brave enough to go ahead because we are optimistic and very positive. We need to play tomorrow and the next game. We need to perform.”