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Arena dates in London, Glasgow and Manchester have been scheduled as part of a global tour for KPop Demon Hunters.

Driven by music from the hit Netflix animated film, the interactive concerts will see virtual K-pop trio HUNTR/X – comprising characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey – headline arenas worldwide.

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will feature choreographed dancing, live-action stunts, popular tracks and special performances, alongside appearances from film characters including Derpy Tiger and the Saja Boys.

Jointly announced on Friday by Netflix and AEG Presents, the production launches in June 2027 and is set to visit around 50 cities across more than 150 dates throughout 2027 and 2028.

HUNTR/X in ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Netflix)

The UK portion of the run begins at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 12 October, proceeding to Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 16 October for both an afternoon and evening show.

It then visits Manchester’s AO Arena on 19 October before concluding with three performances, including a matinee, at London’s O2 across 22-23 October.

Additional international dates and cities will be announced, with tickets going on sale on Friday 20 November.

Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix, said: "This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon."

After launching in June 2025, the picture became the streaming platform’s most-watched film in history and earned several major accolades, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

The narrative follows a fictional pop group who adopt secret identities to defend their supporters against a rising supernatural threat.

The soundtrack’s breakout single Golden topped the UK charts and made history by becoming the first K-Pop track to win at the Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars.

(Netflix)

South Korean-American artist Ejae, born Kim Eun-jae, provided the singing vocals for Rumi in the film, with Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performing as her bandmates Mira and Zoey.

Rich Schaefer, president of global touring at AEG Presents, added: "KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, with characters and music that already mean so much to fans around the world.

"We’re excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure.

"The Golden World Tour gives us the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it."