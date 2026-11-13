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A 16-year-old Palestinian-American student, Yousef Abdullah, is suing the Anaheim Union High School District after a teacher allegedly called him a terrorist.

The lawsuit claims school counselors and administrators repeatedly dismissed the remark as a joke from a movie rather than addressing racial discrimination.

While a district investigation found the comment violated policy prohibiting abusive language, no meaningful disciplinary action was taken against staff.

The lawsuit also alleges teachers illegally revealed Abdullah's ADHD diagnosis to classmates, leading to further harassment and ridicule.

An Orange County Superior Court judge recently rejected the school district's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

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California teacher called Muslim student a ‘terrorist’ after denying him a spot in AP class, lawsuit claims