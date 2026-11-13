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Anaheim
California teen sues school after alleging teacher called him a slur
By Erin Keller,7 days ago
- A 16-year-old Palestinian-American student, Yousef Abdullah, is suing the Anaheim Union High School District after a teacher allegedly called him a terrorist.
- The lawsuit claims school counselors and administrators repeatedly dismissed the remark as a joke from a movie rather than addressing racial discrimination.
- While a district investigation found the comment violated policy prohibiting abusive language, no meaningful disciplinary action was taken against staff.
- The lawsuit also alleges teachers illegally revealed Abdullah's ADHD diagnosis to classmates, leading to further harassment and ridicule.
- An Orange County Superior Court judge recently rejected the school district's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
IN FULL
California teacher called Muslim student a ‘terrorist’ after denying him a spot in AP class, lawsuit claims