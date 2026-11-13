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Rugby
Scotland ring changes for Australia Test as Gregor Townsend seeks bounce back
By Harry Latham-Coyle,7 days ago
- Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has recalled Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham to the starting back three for the match against Australia following a defeat to New Zealand.
- Uncapped Newcastle flanker Ollie Leatherbarrow could make his international debut after being named among Scotland's replacements.
- Australia have refreshed their starting line-up after losing to England, with fly-half Carter Gordon returning to the side.
- Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii moves to the Australian midfield to cover for the injured Isaac Henry, while Harry Potter is handed a start on the wing.
- Both nations are seeking to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their opening November Nations Championship fixtures.
IN FULL
Scotland freshen up back three for Australia clash as Wallabies boosted by Carter Gordon return