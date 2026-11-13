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Mikaela Mayer vows to ‘fix mistakes’ as rematch with Chantelle Cameron is confirmed
By Alex Pattle,7 days ago
- Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer will clash in a super-welterweight title rematch in Dubai on Christmas Eve.
- The bout will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul's fight against former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe.
- Cameron previously defeated Mayer via unanimous decision in August to claim the WBC and WBA super-welterweight belts causing a disagreement in the ring as Mayer felt hard-done-by on the scorecards.
- Mayer admitted the first fight was close and stated she is eager to correct her mistakes in the rematch.
- Former UFC stars Alistair Overeem and Jimi Manuwa will also feature on the undercard in a six-round heavyweight bout.
IN FULL
Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer confirm rematch after post-fight argument