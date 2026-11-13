Your browser does not support the video tag.

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first performance at the ceremony in over a decade.

The singer-songwriter, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, is also nominated for Single of the Year for her song I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5.

Swift last performed at the CMAs in 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

Other announced performers for the milestone 60th awards show include Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Tim McGraw, and Cody Johnson.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will stream on Hulu the following day.