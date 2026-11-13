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Taylor Swift to perform at Country Music Awards for first time in over a decade
By Riley Hoffman,8 days ago
- Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first performance at the ceremony in over a decade.
- The singer-songwriter, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, is also nominated for Single of the Year for her song I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5.
- Swift last performed at the CMAs in 2013, when she performed an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.
- Other announced performers for the milestone 60th awards show include Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Tim McGraw, and Cody Johnson.
- The 60th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will stream on Hulu the following day.