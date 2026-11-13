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Game
The old school pastimes soaring in popularity with Gen Z
By Vera Dvorakova,8 days ago
- Demand for tabletop and board games remains strong as people increasingly seek face-to-face social interaction, according to Asmodee CEO Thomas Koegler.
- Board games have gained significant popularity among 16 to 25-year-olds, with a survey revealing 74 per cent of Gen Z prefer in-person experiences over digital ones.
- Asmodee recorded robust quarterly sales growth, with board game sales rising by 18.4 per cent and trading card games jumping by 51.6 per cent.
- Industry growth is being driven by strong community engagement at local hobby stores and rising attendance at international trade and trading card events.
- The games publisher expects game nights to be a major social staple over the Christmas holiday season as darker weather encourages indoor play.
IN FULL
Board game sales are booming as people seek off-screen connections
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