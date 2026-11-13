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Fans have rallied around comedian Lucy Beaumont after she expressed fears of being blacklisted for acting as a whistleblower in sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams.

Walliams has denied allegations of sexual misconduct with women and girls as young as 15 following an investigation published by The Guardian and ITV News.

Beaumont revealed she contacted journalists after a TV worker alleged he was tasked with taking young girls to Walliams's dressing room, adding she feared she might never work in television again.

Public support for Beaumont has surged following her comments, leading to her 2021 memoir selling out on Amazon alongside strong live comedy tour ticket sales.

In response to the claims, Walliams stated he regretted behaving thoughtlessly in past relationships but strongly denied abusing his power, breaking the law, or acting as a sexual predator.

IN FULL

Lucy Beaumont book sales spike after David Walliams whistleblower feared career repercussions