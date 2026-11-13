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Lucy Beaumont fans’ incredible response to ‘blacklisting’ fears
By Louis Chilton,8 days ago
- Fans have rallied around comedian Lucy Beaumont after she expressed fears of being blacklisted for acting as a whistleblower in sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams.
- Walliams has denied allegations of sexual misconduct with women and girls as young as 15 following an investigation published by The Guardian and ITV News.
- Beaumont revealed she contacted journalists after a TV worker alleged he was tasked with taking young girls to Walliams's dressing room, adding she feared she might never work in television again.
- Public support for Beaumont has surged following her comments, leading to her 2021 memoir selling out on Amazon alongside strong live comedy tour ticket sales.
- In response to the claims, Walliams stated he regretted behaving thoughtlessly in past relationships but strongly denied abusing his power, breaking the law, or acting as a sexual predator.
IN FULL
Lucy Beaumont book sales spike after David Walliams whistleblower feared career repercussions