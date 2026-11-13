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Senator-elect James Talarico used an appeal to President Donald Trump’s ego to make the case for bipartisan cooperation Thursday, as the party weighs how to wield its newly won congressional power.

The Texas Democrat delivered the remarks at a party conference in Colorado, where politicians and strategists gathered to chart a course forward after the midterm elections, which saw Democrats reclaim control of the House and Senate.

Talarico, 37, outlined an ambitious agenda: removing money from politics, securing universal health care, overhauling the “broken” immigration system, ending “forever wars,” building millions of homes and regulating artificial intelligence.

“Some of these reforms may not pass until 2029,” he said. “But the American people cannot wait two years for change, so we must work with President Trump.”

Talarico then invoked Trump’s interest in the physical symbols of a presidential legacy, suggesting he could earn recognition on par with Lyndon Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act into law.

James Talarico, senator-elect of Texas, used an appeal to President Donald Trump’s ego to make the case for bipartisan cooperation (AP)

“If President Trump wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality,” Talarico said.

“We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history,” he continued. “Because this moment is so much bigger and so much more important than the red team or the blue team.”

Talarico is not the only incoming lawmaker appealing to Trump’s desire to shape how he will be remembered.

Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has said he would support putting the president’s name on health care legislation if it meant securing universal coverage.

“If he wants to pass Trump care for all, which will guarantee health care to everyone and put his name on it like he's putting his name on everything, I'm game,” El-Sayed said last week. He followed up Thursday by posting an image of a gold “TrumpCare” card bearing the president’s signature.

Trump has signaled he is open to working with Democrats over the next two years, though he’s also cast them as ‘CORRUPT AND EVIL’ and questioned the legitimacy of their midterm wins (AFP/Getty)

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have left the door open to bipartisan cooperation even as they promise a more confrontational approach on key issues, following years of blistering criticism of Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have pledged to challenge Trump on the Iran war, tariffs and immigration, investigate allegations of corruption and pursue the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Between them, they have described Trump as a “wannabe king,” a “serial fraudster” and a “mob boss.”

Trump, too, has signaled a willingness to reach across the aisle.

He told Fox News on election night that he would work with Democrats on certain issues, while congratulating them on their midterm victories. He later told 60 Minutes that he could “very easily” refrain from insulting Democrats for six months to secure a legislative deal.

Less than a week later, however, he took to Truth Social to denounce Democrats as “CORRUPT AND EVIL” and question the legitimacy of their midterm victories.

His decision to promote Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration agenda, to chief of staff has also suggested to political observers that he may be preparing for a more combative relationship with the new Congress.