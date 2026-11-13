undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
World
Israel accused of blocking mobile maternity units from entering Gaza
By Maira Butt,8 days ago
- Eight mobile medical units worth £650,000 intended for Gaza are currently being blocked at the border near Cairo by Israeli authorities.
- Charities including Palestine Aid UK say six maternity units, a kidney dialysis clinic and a general clinic have been waiting to enter for up to two years.
- Israeli authorities cited dual-use concerns that Hamas could seize the vehicles, though border agency Cogat claimed it facilitates entry when requested by authorised international bodies.
- Aid workers emphasised the urgent need for care in Gaza, where destroyed medical infrastructure has led to rising miscarriages and high maternal morbidity.
- Campaigners and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin have condemned the delays, calling on British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to support the entry of the clinics.
IN FULL
Mobile maternity units ‘gathering dust’ in Cairo after Israel refuses entry into Gaza, aid groups say
75