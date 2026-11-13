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Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley has revealed she plans to burn a handwritten note from Russell Brand calling her a "MILF" following his conviction.

Brand was jailed for 10 years and six weeks at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women.

Describing Brand as a "sexual predator", Mr Justice Bennathan emphasised during sentencing that women retain the right to say no regardless of their circumstances.

Whiley described the trial outcome as "seismic" and an extraordinarily important moment for all women who have experienced sexual or domestic abuse.

Following the four-week trial, six more women have reportedly come forward to accuse Brand of sexual misconduct.

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Jo Whiley says she ‘shudders’ at message Russell Brand once wrote her