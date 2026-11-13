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Jo Whiley plans to burn note Russell Brand once gave her
By Rachel McGrath,8 days ago
- Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley has revealed she plans to burn a handwritten note from Russell Brand calling her a "MILF" following his conviction.
- Brand was jailed for 10 years and six weeks at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women.
- Describing Brand as a "sexual predator", Mr Justice Bennathan emphasised during sentencing that women retain the right to say no regardless of their circumstances.
- Whiley described the trial outcome as "seismic" and an extraordinarily important moment for all women who have experienced sexual or domestic abuse.
- Following the four-week trial, six more women have reportedly come forward to accuse Brand of sexual misconduct.
IN FULL
Jo Whiley says she ‘shudders’ at message Russell Brand once wrote her