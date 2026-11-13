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Politics
Miss Universe contestants to miss competition due to Trump’s visa restrictions
By James Reynolds,8 days ago
- Two African contestants, representing Zambia and the Republic of Congo, have withdrawn from the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico due to visa restrictions enforced under President Donald Trump's administration.
- Contestants from Zimbabwe and South Sudan are actively trying to obtain visas, though their participation in the pageant remains highly uncertain as preliminary activities commence.
- The visa issues stem from expanded travel restrictions enacted during Trump's second administration, which placed strict travel bans or entry suspensions on several African nations.
- Organizers and delegates expressed frustration over the travel barriers, asserting that the contestants earned their titles and deserve to represent their nations on the global stage.
- Delegates are arriving in Puerto Rico for rehearsals ahead of preliminary segments starting November 21, leading up to the crowning of the winner on November 24.
IN FULL
African beauty queens blocked from Miss Universe pageant by Trump’s travel ban
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