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Soccer
Mauricio Pochettino breaks down in tears over USMNT exit after Man United appointment confirmed
By Will Castle,8 days ago
- Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United, with the Argentine replacing Michael Carrick.
- Pochettino will leave his role with the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) to take the Old Trafford job.
- Pochettino spent two years as manager of the USMNT, and led the side to the last-16 of the World Cup earlier this year.
- Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pochettino broke down in tears as he reflected on his time in charge of the USMNT.
- Pochettino admitted it was a “really tough decision” to leave the USMNT as he thanked fan “for their support, for everything”.
IN FULL
Man United latest: Tearful Pochettino holds press conference after agreeing deal to succeed Carrick
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