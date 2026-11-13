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Loose Women have paid tribute to panellist Lisa Maxwell's daughter, Beau Jessup, after she died aged 27.

Jessup had been studying journalism at Columbia University in New York City, the university confirmed on Wednesday (11 November).

Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

In an on-air tribute on Friday, Kaye Adams said: "There's nothing to say. I mean, the feeling of sadness is just overwhelming.

"We are sending all of our love to Lisa, her husband Paul, and all of their family and friends."