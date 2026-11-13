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Sony is releasing two limited-edition PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers in black and white to celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on 19 November.

Both controllers feature a shimmering, colour-shifting finish inspired by Vice City, custom palm tree details moulded into the grip, and an engraved Grand Theft Auto logo on the back.

Stock for pre-ordering the controller remains extremely limited, with availability currently restricted primarily to PlayStation Direct and Very in the UK ahead of the official 19 November release date.

Retailer Very is offering a launch bundle for £139.99 that allows customers to pre-order both the GTA 6 game and the limited-edition controller together for delivery on release day.

Price cuts on the GTA 6 controller during upcoming Black Friday sales are considered highly unlikely, as PlayStation historically reserves major discounts for standard controller models and older special editions.

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Where you can buy limited-edition GTA 6 PS5 controllers