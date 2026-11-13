undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Game
How to get the limited edition Grand Theft Auto 6 PlayStation 5 controller
By Greg Evans,8 days ago
- Sony is releasing two limited-edition PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers in black and white to celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on 19 November.
- Both controllers feature a shimmering, colour-shifting finish inspired by Vice City, custom palm tree details moulded into the grip, and an engraved Grand Theft Auto logo on the back.
- Stock for pre-ordering the controller remains extremely limited, with availability currently restricted primarily to PlayStation Direct and Very in the UK ahead of the official 19 November release date.
- Retailer Very is offering a launch bundle for £139.99 that allows customers to pre-order both the GTA 6 game and the limited-edition controller together for delivery on release day.
- Price cuts on the GTA 6 controller during upcoming Black Friday sales are considered highly unlikely, as PlayStation historically reserves major discounts for standard controller models and older special editions.
IN FULL