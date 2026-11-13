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Politics
Trump claims ex-Nvidia boss Jensen Huang most upset about hurting his family in spy affair scandal
By Owen Scott,8 days ago
- Jensen Huang stepped down as president and CEO of Nvidia following allegations of an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese asset.
- The controversy wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off Nvidia's market value amid concerns that the company bypassed restrictions on advanced AI chips.
- President Trump revealed he spoke directly with Huang, noting that the former CEO is going through hell and claims he had no knowledge that the woman was a spy.
- Trump praised Nvidia's advanced chip technology and said Huang's stepping down would be necessary if the woman is confirmed to be a spy.
- U.S. lawmakers, including Senator Tim Scott, are demanding that Huang testify before congressional committees regarding the situation.
IN FULL
Ex-Nvidia boss Jensen Huang ‘going through hell’ - and most upset about hurting his family, Trump says
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