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Politics
Nvidia investor demolishes Trump’s push for Tim Cook to take over
By Joe Sommerlad,8 days ago
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
- Interim CEO Collette Kress took over following Huang's departure, helping Nvidia's stock rebound after an initial 13 percent drop.
- President Donald Trump advocated on Truth Social for Apple board chairman Tim Cook to replace Huang as CEO.
- Nvidia investor Ross Gerber dismissed Trump's suggestion of Cook, arguing Cook missed the AI revolution and that Nvidia should promote an internal leader.
- Gerber expressed disappointment over Huang's downfall but emphasized that Nvidia retains a strong management team and will continue to thrive in the AI market.
IN FULL
Nvidia investor slams Trump’s pick of Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang: ‘I’m not sure he knows what AI does’
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