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If you watched the impromptu news conference in Piddington featuring Conservative Chris Philp and Reform’s Zia Yusuf with the sound turned off, you might have thought, briefly, that there had been a realignment in British politics.

If you turned the sound up – or even if you just carried on watching and saw Philp and Yusuf wagging their fingers at each other and looking as if they were squaring up – you would have realised that they were not uniting the right.

On the contrary, they were fighting over the chance to put themselves at the head of the revolt of the Oxfordshire village that declared itself independent of the UK in protest against plans to house asylum-seekers nearby.

The event had a Four Seasons Total Landscaping vibe. It looked as if Philp and Yusuf were speaking to microphones set up on a forecourt because somebody had booked the wrong venue. In fact, they were only there because they were trying to muscle in on the local protesters, who were declaring their determination to reverse housing secretary Angela Rayner’s decision yesterday to give the go-ahead to the plan to put asylum-seekers in the former military base at Bicester.

Piddington Man, who turned out to be leader of Piddington Parish Council, explained that the protesters had invited all the national parties, but that Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens hadn’t turned up. He was very pleased, though, that representatives of two parties had accepted the invitation.

Instead of uniting the shadow home secretary and Reform’s home affairs spokesperson against the cowardly absentees, however, this introduction merely set the scene for a squabble.

Shivering in their suits and ties as everyone else wore a coat, Philp and Yusuf both set out how important it was that Britain had secure borders, which would solve the problem of where to accommodate large numbers of irregular migrants while their claims for refugee status were looked at. Perhaps it warmed them up.

Philp tried to pre-empt Yusuf’s attack by saying that he hoped that Reform’s “six or seven MPs in parliament” (the party has eight MPs) would vote on Tuesday for the amendments to the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the Commons tabled by the Tory party – which, he stressed, is under new management.

Yusuf had no intention of even pretending that the two parties were a united front. “It is important that we hold everyone accountable,” he said. “The reason we are in this situation is that you failed to use your majority to secure our borders.”

Yusuf can be excitable in such situations, but Philp outdid him, telling him to “pipe down on the cheap politics” and talked over his supposed ally, repeatedly saying, “You’re in a hole, stop digging.”

For once, Yusuf kept his cool and repeated his completely reasonable point, which is that “when the Tories had a whopping majority they didn’t do anything” about the small boats or asylum accommodation.

Philp grew even more cross. “People want to hear solidarity and unity,” he said. Yusuf agreed in a mild tone, noting that “people” also knew what the Tory record on asylum and immigration was.

Some of the small crowd of locals were Tories who clapped everything Philp said; others were Reform supporters who cheered Yusuf on; and there were a smattering of non-partisans who weakly agreed on the need for unity – and also that the Lib Dems (who control the county council), Labour and the Greens are all terrible and should take the primary blame for the unpopular plan.

As a dust-up, though, it was hardly WWE. One woman standing behind Yusuf was idly tapping on her phone, as if to check when Boots would be closing tonight.