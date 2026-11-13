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Celebrities
What other celebs have had to say about the David Walliams allegations
By Lauren Morris,7 days ago
- David Walliams has denied all allegations after a joint Guardian and ITV investigation accused him of sexual assault and grooming girls as young as 15.
- Presenter Jonathan Ross expressed horror at the allegations against Walliams and Russell Brand, stating he was previously unaware of their conduct.
- Comedian Lucy Beaumont revealed she acted as a whistleblower after hearing reports about young women being taken to Walliams' dressing room.
- Nish Kumar criticised television enablers who continued to book Walliams despite alleged safety restrictions forbidding young women from entering his dressing room.
- Industry figures including Richard Osman and Katy Brand highlighted systemic failures in comedy culture, calling for greater accountability for TV executives.
IN FULL