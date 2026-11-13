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David Walliams has denied all allegations after a joint Guardian and ITV investigation accused him of sexual assault and grooming girls as young as 15.

Presenter Jonathan Ross expressed horror at the allegations against Walliams and Russell Brand, stating he was previously unaware of their conduct.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont revealed she acted as a whistleblower after hearing reports about young women being taken to Walliams' dressing room.

Nish Kumar criticised television enablers who continued to book Walliams despite alleged safety restrictions forbidding young women from entering his dressing room.

Industry figures including Richard Osman and Katy Brand highlighted systemic failures in comedy culture, calling for greater accountability for TV executives.

IN FULL

The celebrities who’ve spoken out about David Walliams