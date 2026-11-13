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Singapore has barred Alice Huang, the former chief executive of cloud computing firm Megaspeed, from re-entering the country following an investigation into the suspected illegal diversion of advanced Nvidia servers to China which yielded insufficient evidence to charge her.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs disclosed that Ms Huang provided inaccurate information to police regarding her role at Megaspeed before her impounded passport was returned in February, allowing her to relocate to China.

The investigation was launched after the US Commerce Department conducted a shipment verification check at Megaspeed in June last year, marking the first time Singaporean authorities were alerted to Washington's interest in the firm.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the Department of Justice has not reached a definitive conclusion regarding whether Ms Huang operated as a Chinese spy, an allegation that Beijing has explicitly denied.

Singaporean authorities emphasised that investigations into Megaspeed and at least six other individuals remain ongoing, reaffirming that the country will not allow its business ecosystem to be used to evade foreign export controls.

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Singapore says Alice Huang’s passport seized in 2025 and suspected Chinese spy barred from entering country