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Golf
Rory McIlroy shares lead with Ryder Cup team-mate as he boosts Race to Dubai title hopes
By Sports Staff,7 days ago
- Rory McIlroy shot a two-under-par 70 to move into a share of the lead at five under alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton after the second round of the DP World Tour Championship.
- The Northern Irishman can claim a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title this Sunday with a victory in the tournament, or with a second-place finish if standings leader Eugenio Chacarra fails to win.
- Speaking after his round, McIlroy noted that the course was playing the toughest he has experienced in 17 years, highlighting the need for patience after a late birdie on the 18th salvaged his day.
- Race to Dubai standings leader Eugenio Chacarra sits four shots back at one under after a 71, whilst Jon Rahm remains three strokes behind the leaders following a second consecutive round of 71.
- Tyrrell Hatton carded a round of 69 to join McIlroy at the summit, while Jayden Schaper recorded the round of the day with a 68 to move into contention alongside Joost Luiten.
IN FULL
Rory McIlroy roars to lead with Tyrrell Hatton at DP World Tour Championship