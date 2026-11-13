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Politics
GOP lawmaker urges Elon Musk to move Tesla HQ to Florida after Texas midterm upset
By Joe Sommerlad,7 days ago
- Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez has invited Elon Musk to relocate Tesla's headquarters from Texas to Florida following Democratic midterm election victories.
- Incoming Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott, whom Musk supported financially, and has pushed to scrutinize Musk's dealings and block land sales to SpaceX.
- Gimenez wrote to Musk, arguing that Florida offers a business-friendly environment with lower taxes, fewer regulations, and less government interference.
- Musk previously moved his companies from California to Texas in search of a favorable political climate but saw major Democratic gains in Texas during the recent midterms.
- The election results represented a major political setback for President Donald Trump and Republicans, despite Musk spending $500 million backing GOP candidates.
IN FULL
Florida Republican tells Musk to move Tesla HQ after Democrats win big in Texas
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