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Luke Littler’s rivals breathe ‘sigh of relief’ at darts star’s dip in form
By Jonathan Veal,7 days ago
- Darts rivals are breathing a deep sigh of relief following Luke Littler's recent dip in form, according to Stephen Bunting.
- Two-time world champion Littler won the first five major tournaments of 2026 before suffering recent early exits at the World Series, Grand Prix and European Championship.
- Littler will attempt to return to winning ways at the Grand Slam of Darts starting on Saturday.
- Bunting highlighted his strong friendship and rivalry with Littler, noting that rising standards are pushing all players to new levels.
- Former World Masters winner Bunting declared he is playing some of the best darts of his career ahead of the major end-of-year tournaments.
IN FULL
Bunting makes honest Littler admission over recent form: ‘We have great rivalry’