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Michael Carrick has published an open letter expressing his gratitude to Manchester United supporters following his dismissal as head coach.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout.

Carrick was sacked after a poor run of form left the club inside the Premier League relegation zone after 10 games.

In his statement, Carrick praised the fans as a "special, rare breed" and thanked his coaching staff, colleagues and players for their dedication.

The former United midfielder wished the club every success and pledged to continue supporting the team from the sidelines.

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Michael Carrick sends emotional message to fans after Manchester United sacking