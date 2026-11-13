New Jersey Gambling Revenue Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

An adult gaming centre in Edgware has been approved by Barnet Council despite warnings from public health officials.

Barnet Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee granted the licence for Palace Amusements, at 226 Station Road, on 3 November 2026, after a hearing in which the committee considered the case from both objectors and the applicant, East Kent Leasing Limited, reports London Local.

Public health officials were among those to object to the application, arguing that adult gaming centres represent a high-risk form of gambling due to their reliance on electronic gaming machines, as well as extended opening hours.

The premises would be allowed to open from 7am to 2am between Monday and Saturday, and between 8am and 2am on Sundays and bank holidays.

The area is already home to several betting shops, including outposts of Little Vegas, Betfred and William Hill, and officials highlighted that the zone is “characterised by mixed but identifiable vulnerabilities”, reports London Local.

However, the Licensing Sub-Committee concluded that the application – including some proposed conditions – “was consistent with the matters set out in section 153 of the Gambling Act 2005”, and so “the decision to grant the licence was made after careful consideration of all representations and relevant information”.

Mandatory conditions applied to the licence include a notice stating no person under 18 will be admitted, no direct access between the Adult Gaming Centre and other licensed premises and a ban on alcohol consumption on the premises.

Additional conditions agreed with the police include CCTV installation and maintenance, the operation of a ‘Think 25’ scheme, installation of a magnetic locking device on the main entrance and the maintenance of an incident log recording crimes, complaints, refusals, CCTV faults, and authority visits.

A recent study published in the Journal of Gambling Studies found that people living closest to brick-and-mortar gambling venues were 49% more likely to gamble at online casinos and online bookmakers than those living furthest away, rising to 69% among rural and suburban residents.