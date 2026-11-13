Charles watched a performance by students at the school (Toby Melville/PA) PA Wire

The King has told students at The Brit School how impressed he was by their talent as he toured the premises to mark his 78th birthday.

On Friday, Charles met young people attending the south London performing arts and technology state school renowned for star alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse and Raye.

Over his visit, he watched a student fashion show, a rehearsal for an upcoming production of the musical Chess and a flash mob to a medley of alumni songs.

Charles met the school’s principal Stuart Worden (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

The King spoke with students after the dance, telling them: “I am so impressed by the talent.

“It is really wonderful to see.”

He added that they should feel proud.

The King spent part of the tour with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Charles telling the composer how “terrific” the school is.

Speaking to reporters just before the royal arrival, the impresario of musical theatre said: “I think it’s very exciting.

“What I know he will be really fascinated by is obviously all the performing side of it and obviously the incredible success the school’s had, but he will love all of the costume design and all of the set design and all that because that’s him all through.”

Alumni include Amy Winehouse, Adele and Raye (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

On the King’s known passion for promoting opportunities for young people, he said: “That’s what he’s always wanted to do.”

Charles was welcomed by a number of people when he arrived on Friday morning, including Education Secretary Lucy Powell.

As he entered reception, students waved from a balcony overlooking the area, with one overheard saying: “He made eye contact with me.”

Following a short catwalk from fashion students, students performed a scene from the school’s Blue Lights project which featured a conversation between a mother whose son had been killed and a mother whose son committed the murder.

The project is about the challenges and issues affecting the young people’s communities.

Charles hailed the students’ talent (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

To one of the actors involved, the King told him how “wonderful” it was that he had been acting since such a young age.

After meeting up with Lord Lloyd-Webber in the corridors, the pair went on to watch a rehearsal of the school’s Chess production.

When the performers completed their number, Charles clapped, thanked them and said: “You have got a very good choreographer by the way.”

Passing through the food hall, he spoke briefly with kitchen staff and seemed tickled by hearing the lunch on offer today was fish and chips.

In the digital arts studio, where students work on animation, gaming and visual effects, Charles mentioned his experience painting with watercolours.

Following the flash mob, the King made his way outside towards his car to raucous applause and cheers from the students gathered.

Charles was treated to a performance to music from Chess and other projects (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

He diverted from his vehicle to approach the crowd, getting swallowed by students asking to shake his hand and wanting to chat to him.

Shouts of “it is King Charles, oh my god” could be heard emerging from the throng.

The King, whose birthday is on Saturday, rolled the window of his car down and waved as he left the school.

Principal Stuart Worden told reporters afterwards: “This is life-changing for students.

“A lot of these young people come from challenging backgrounds, they can’t afford guitars, they can’t afford dance lessons.

Charles turns 78 on Saturday (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Wire)

“So for people from those backgrounds to have access to the monarch, the King, is quite powerful.”

He added: “For the head of state, the King, to come to this school in Selhurst today, it is inspiring for them to know that they have been seen.”

Mr Worden spoke proudly of the school’s alumni, quipping: “Raye still calls me sir.”

It was the King’s first visit to the school, but other members of the royal family have appeared before – including the late Queen in 2002 and the Duke of Sussex in 2016.

Ex-students have collectively sold more than 280 million albums.

State funding covers 80% of the school’s costs and the rest comes from private donors.