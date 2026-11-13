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What is in the Grand Theft Auto 6 physical copies and how much does it cost?
By Greg Evans,7 days ago
- Physical pre-ordered copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 have started arriving on doorsteps, featuring a download code, an empty plastic disc spindle, and a double-sided A3 poster instead of a physical game disc.
- Rockstar Games previously announced that boxed editions would not be sending discs but would instead send download codes allowing players to pre-load the game prior to its official launch on Thursday 19 November.
- Purchasing the boxed download code version offers better value than digital storefronts, costing £64.99 at retailers such as Argos, which is £5 cheaper than buying directly from the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.
- Rockstar Games has omitted the traditional physical map from the game box, requiring fans to purchase it separately from the Rockstar Store for 75p ($0.99) or download a digital version.
- Rapper Travis Scott, who appears on the GTA 6 soundtrack alongside artists including Cardi B, PinkPantheress, and electronic duo Justice, is among those who have showcased their physical copy online.
IN FULL
GTA 6 has no disc in the box, but this is why it’s still worth buying