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Physical pre-ordered copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 have started arriving on doorsteps, featuring a download code, an empty plastic disc spindle, and a double-sided A3 poster instead of a physical game disc.

Rockstar Games previously announced that boxed editions would not be sending discs but would instead send download codes allowing players to pre-load the game prior to its official launch on Thursday 19 November.

Purchasing the boxed download code version offers better value than digital storefronts, costing £64.99 at retailers such as Argos, which is £5 cheaper than buying directly from the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store.

Rockstar Games has omitted the traditional physical map from the game box, requiring fans to purchase it separately from the Rockstar Store for 75p ($0.99) or download a digital version.

Rapper Travis Scott, who appears on the GTA 6 soundtrack alongside artists including Cardi B, PinkPantheress, and electronic duo Justice, is among those who have showcased their physical copy online.

IN FULL

GTA 6 has no disc in the box, but this is why it’s still worth buying