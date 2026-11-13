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Girlfriend of slain surf legend Kurt Van Dyke arrested in murder probe
By Owen Scott,7 days ago
- Costa Rican authorities have arrested the 31-year-old girlfriend of surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke in connection with his murder.
- A 34-year-old man was also arrested following raids on three homes, while law enforcement continues to search for two other suspects.
- Van Dyke, 66, was found dead under a bed at his home in February 2026 with signs of strangulation and stab wounds.
- Investigators believe the perpetrators tortured Van Dyke to obtain bank card codes and staged a fake home invasion and vehicle theft.
- Known as the King of Salsa Brava, Van Dyke was part of a famous surfing family and ran a hostel in Puerto Viejo.
IN FULL
Girlfriend of surfing star said he died in a robbery. Now she is a suspect in his murder