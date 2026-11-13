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Crime
Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife Eleanor found to have aided and abetted husband’s offending
By Jonathan McCambridge,7 days ago
- Eleanor Donaldson, wife of disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, has been given a three-year supervision and treatment order and placed on the sex offenders' register for five years at Newry Crown Court.
- Following a trial of the facts after being deemed unfit to face a conventional trial on mental health grounds, a jury determined she aided and abetted her husband's sex offences against two victims when they were children.
- Jeffrey Donaldson was convicted in June of 18 sex offences, including rape, relating to abuse between 1985 and 2008 and sentenced to 15 years, with both Donaldsons now appealing their legal outcomes.
- Judge Paul Ramsey explained the court order to Eleanor Donaldson via video link, confirming she must undergo treatment, attend scheduled appointments, and receive home visits from a mental health social worker.
- In the wake of the proceedings, it was announced that Sir John Gillen will conduct a review of Northern Ireland's laws and procedures concerning unfitness to plead and trials of facts.
IN FULL
Eleanor Donaldson placed on sex offenders’ register after disgraced husband jailed
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