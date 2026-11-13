Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield Reuters

Mauricio Pochettino is the new head coach of Manchester United having agreed to take over following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

His first game in charge will be at the cauldron of Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday 22 November and, not only is it a contest imbued with history and rivalry, but it is also a match that United must show signs of improvement in.

The first 10 Premier League games of the season have been terrible for the club with their only victory coming against newly promoted Ipswich Town. Five draws and four defeats leaves United sitting 18th in the table and Pochettino’s first task is to take them out of a relegation battle.

That will be difficult against a Liverpool team building confidence under the eye of Andoni Iraola and who also have an outside chance of building a title challenge. Both teams have cause to win the game and with Liverpool as favourites how will Pochettino set up his team to handle their threats?

The first, and probably most realistic answer, is that he will make minimal tweaks to the formation and personnel favoured by former boss Carrick. That would mean a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation with a mid block and some desire to press from the front line.

Senne Lammens is a given in goal but with United leaking 19 goals in the league so far the defence could see the most changes depending on whether Pochettino prefers youth or experience. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the options at right-back but Pochettino could spring a surprise by backing youngsters Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro as the central pairing and handing teenager Harry Amass the left-back role as he is the only specialist available with Luke Shaw injured.

Yet it is more likely that he offers an opportunity to the experience hands to show their desire to excel in the new era and a combination of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez or Matthijs de Ligt could start. Patrick Dorgu might also get the nod over Amass at left-back despite his a seeming lack of defensive stability.

Pochettino’s long-term plan will be to improve the fitness of the team and get his players to outrun other teams in the league but for now his goal should be midfield security. Youri Tielemans is a steady hand and Kobbie Mainoo is a malleable prospect that Pochettino will favour.

Will Mauricio Pochettino turn to youth to overhaul Man United’s defence? (Getty)

Keeping a formation the players are used to means that Pochettino’s decision in attack comes down to who will lead it. Bruno Fernandes will play as the No.10 and Matheus Cunha seems likely to get the nod over Marcus Rashford on the left wing. Should Pochettino back Joshua Zirkzee as a lead striker then Bryan Mbeumo is likely to revert to his favoured right side though Mbeumo could be placed in the middle to find room for Amad Diallo.

These are all conundrums faced by Carrick beforehand and Pochettino will need to figure out the best combination to utilise at Anfield.

Possible 4-2-3-1 line-up at Anfield: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Dorgu; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

But what if Pochettino takes more of a risk?

Bruno Fernandes could play a key role in the test at Anfield (Getty)

The Argentine will know all about United’s defensive struggles and he isn’t averse to switching up formations when needed. Liverpool’s attacking prowess of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha will be built on pace and speed of play meaning a counter to that would be to keep gaps to a minimal and strike with pace on a counterattack.

Pochettino could lean towards a 3-4-3 formation with wide wingbacks that track into a back-five off the ball. There are options here but the main issue rests on how to utilise Fernandes. United have attempted this strategy under Ruben Amorim but Fernandes was played out of position and his creativity limited.

Still, Pochettino could try it and the extra man in defence would lead to a somewhat nullifying effect on Liverpool’s attack.

Possible 3-4-3 formation: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha

Whoever Pochettino decides to go with, United will enter the game as heavy underdogs but a strong performance with signs of improvement could be enough to reignite their season whatever the result at Anfield.